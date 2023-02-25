Calls come to disbar former AG Brnovich after he concealed records debunking 2020 election fraud cases

PHOENIX — The Arizona Bar says eight complaints were filed against former Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The Bar won't confirm what the allegations against Brnovich are, only saying they're related to his concealing records debunking 2020 election fraud cases.

On October 31, eight days before Arizona's November election, former Attorney General Mark Brnovich appeared on Apple TV's "The Problem with Jon Stewart."

During the interview Stewart asked, "when you're ready to release the report, when will that be?" Brnovich answered, "sooner rather than later I hope."

Stewart then followed up asking "will you go out and vehemently debunk all those issues as vehemently as needed?" Brnovich replied "Absolutely!"

According to records released Wednesday by Attorney General Kris Mayes, at the time of the interview Brnovich already knew for months the contents of his office's election investigation.

It included disproving all the major findings of the Cyber Ninja audit. Every claim dead people voted. Investigators found no manipulation of election machines.

There were several dozen confirmed cases of election fraud. Most of the cases were forwarded to the Attorney General from the Secretary of State and County elections officials.

The report also revealed that elected state lawmakers who made claims of election fraud either refused to repeat the claims under oath or offered little evidence to support what they were saying publicly.

"He is dishonorable and disgusting," Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said the day the reports were released. "The negative impact that had on Arizonans lives and the way some folks have had to suffer because of this."

The Secretary of State believes Brnovich should be disbarred. At the time of the former Attorney General's investigation, county and elections officials, as well as election workers across the state, were under siege.

Since 2020, 16 elections officials from 10 Arizona counties resigned or retired because of threats or harassment from people blaming them for a stolen election.

Friday on KTAR's Mike Broomhead Show, Maricopa County Board Chairman Clint Hickman said, "I am absolutely disgusted. Now I'm getting questions 'Hey, what does the board want to do about disbarment?'"

For now, the State Bar will deal with the eight complaints against Brnovich it has. The first step is a preliminary review to determine if the charges warrant the filing of a formal complaint.