Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh files another election lawsuit

PHOENIX — Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed another 2022 election results lawsuit.

Hamadeh is asking the court to slow down a re-count of his race.

A court-ordered recount in all counties is underway for Attorney General, Superintendent, and State Representative in Legislative District 13.

Hamadeh is asking for all ballots where a vote wasn't counted for Attorney General to be made available for inspection. He's also asking to give certain people a chance to vote.

His claim is that there were a number of people who were refused provisional ballots, something election officials have denied.

The race between Hamadeh and Democrat candidate Kris Mayes has come down to just 511 votes.

The lawsuit filed against Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, and every county in Arizona claims the November 8 election was afflicted with certain errors and inaccuracies in the management of some polling place operations and in the processing and tabulation of some ballots.

It states that the cumulative effect of these mistakes is material to the race for Arizona Attorney General, where after the first canvass the candidates are separated by just 511 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast—a margin of two one-hundredths of one percent (0.02%). A recount is underway.

Among several things Hamadeh is asking for, one of them is an order abating the recount of votes cast in the November 8, 2022 General Election for the Office of Attorney General.

On Twitter, Hamadeh wrote "Today my campaign along with the Republican National Committee () has filed an election contest lawsuit. At 511 votes out of 2.5 million our race is the closest statewide race in Arizona history, it is currently undergoing a recount. Every legal vote deserves to be counted."

In late October, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Republicans calling it premature and said it must be filed after the state has canvassed, which happened on December 1.