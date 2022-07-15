Arizona's race for governor: Karrin Taylor Robson

PHOENIX — Karrin Taylor Robson is hoping to win the GOP nomination for governor in Arizona. Robson has been a business leader in the state and has served in different roles including a member of the Arizona Board of Regents.

On Wednesday, the Robson campaign released her economic relief plan that includes $100 direct monthly payments to qualifying Arizona families — which would be called the ‘Working Parents’ Rebate.’

The plan details how Arizona families are among the hardest hit by inflation with gasoline, groceries, and other essentials. “Our state can and should offer a helping hand by offering a time-limited rebate of $100/month ($1,200 year) to qualifying families with at least 1 child under the age of 18 in the home,” the plan stated. “The benefit would expire after 12 months and apply to an estimated 450,000 Arizona households.”

Robson’s opponent, Kari Lake, makes unfounded claims that the last election was stolen. The 2020 election is a focal point of her campaign despite a lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Robson will address the issue of 2020, when she’s asked, “what I’ve said all along is there’s so many things that happened leading up to the 2020 election from judges across the country changing rules in the days, and the weeks and months before the election because of the chaos that surrounded COVID,” she said.

While Robson has never claimed there was fraud, she doesn’t think the election was fair, “I’ve said I didn’t believe it was fair.”

Border security, education, and election integrity are the top priorities for Robson in her campaign to be the next governor.

On the Border Wall, Robson said she has a six-point plan that includes finishing the border wall, “a wall is part of the solution, we need to utilize surveillance technology wherever we can to supplement the value of the wall.”

When it comes to education, Robson said she does not think our public school teachers are being paid enough “we have got to do a better job of paying our good teachers like we want to keep them,” said Robson. When asked if she’s willing to do that, she replied, if that’s what it takes.

On abortion, Robson said life begins at conception with exception of rape, incest, or the life of the mother is at risk. She is willing to establish social services for a mother and her baby when it comes to prenatal and postnatal care.

Robson is willing to use taxpayer funds for those social services to support a baby and her mother.

The primary election is on August 2, 2022.

ABC15 will be profiling candidates in many of the major races leading up to the upcoming Arizona primaries. For the latest Arizona election coverage, click here.