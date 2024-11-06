Abe Hamadeh wins CD8 against Gregory Whitten, according to Decision Desk projections

Abe Hamadeh has won Congressional District 8 over Gregory Whitten, according to Decision Desk projections.

CD8 covers parts of Maricopa County, including the cities of Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West, and New River, as well as parts of Yavapai County. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R), who was elected to the district in 2018, announced she would retire at the end of her term to run for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in District 4.

Hamadeh ran for Arizona attorney general in 2022, losing the election by 280 votes to current Attorney General Kris Mayes (D). After losing that race, Hamadeh filed multiple lawsuits challenging the election’s results.

The anti-abortion Republican was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is a former Maricopa County Prosecutor who served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Affordable housing, securing Arizona’s water future, and strengthening public education are reportedly among Whitten’s top priorities.

Whitten is a biosecurity expert who believes senior citizens need better access to healthcare. He wants to protect access to Medicare and make prescription drugs more affordable.

Whitten describes himself as a moderate, pointing to John McCain as political inspiration.

Arizona Clean Elections hosted a discussion with Gregory Whitten in September. Abe Hamadeh chose not to participate. Watch the discussion in the player below: