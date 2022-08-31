Yarnell community coming together to advocate for crosswalk following deadly pedestrian crash

YARNELL, AZ — On Thursday, an Arizona community will be coming together to push for a crosswalk.

This comes after a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Yarnell last Friday.

Seventy-four-year-old Donna Gordon was leaving dinner with friends when she was hit by the patrol vehicle on Highway 89 near Post Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released information just yet on speed or other factors that led to this, per YCSO.

But the agency has identified the employee behind the wheel, who was heading home after the end of their shift, as Sgt. Dakota Brinkley.

YCSO is hosting a meeting Thursday, Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at the Yarnell Community Center (22302 AZ-89, Yarnell, AZ 85362).

The department said those in the area have been wanting safety measures to be added for some time and they will be asking ADOT to review the issue.

