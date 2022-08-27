Watch Now
Off-duty YCSO sergeant involved in fatal pedestrian accident

74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was struck and killed by a YCSO sergeant while crossing the street on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 14:31:58-04

YARNELL, AZ  — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant Friday night.

The YCSO says at about 7 p.m. Friday, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was struck and killed while crossing the street on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell.

They added that the driver of the vehicle was a YCSO sergeant that was on his way home from his shift.

The sergeant's name has not yet been released.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Vehicular Crimes Unit has been asked to investigate the crash.

