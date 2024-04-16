Work Zone Awareness Week serves as reminder to drive safely

PHOENIX — National Work Zone Awareness Week is observed from April 15-19 and serves as a reminder to use caution on the roads, especially when work zones and workers are present.

ADOT said Arizona has averaged more than a dozen work zone crash fatalities annually in recent years on all roads, including state highways and local streets. Preliminary information suggests that the number of deadly work zone crashes went down slightly in 2023.

KNXV

ADOT representatives said paying extra close attention, driving the work zone speed limit, avoiding distractions, and overall driving safely are important reminders in work zones.

See more Operation Safe Roads stories here.

Do you have a road problem? Email: roads@abc15.com or call: (833)-AZROADS