NewsOperation Safe Roads

Work Zone Awareness Week serves as reminder to drive safely

About a dozen deadly crashes have happened each year since 2019 in Arizona, according to ADOT
Work Zone Awareness Week is this week and ADOT is reminding drivers to drive safely on the roads and around construction zones. Many people have died or been injured in recent years due to these crashes.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 10:15:02-04

PHOENIX — National Work Zone Awareness Week is observed from April 15-19 and serves as a reminder to use caution on the roads, especially when work zones and workers are present.

ADOT said Arizona has averaged more than a dozen work zone crash fatalities annually in recent years on all roads, including state highways and local streets. Preliminary information suggests that the number of deadly work zone crashes went down slightly in 2023.

Screenshot 2024-04-16 at 6.53.06 AM.png

ADOT representatives said paying extra close attention, driving the work zone speed limit, avoiding distractions, and overall driving safely are important reminders in work zones.

