ADOT reminding workers of work zone safety ahead of Broadway Curve Improvement Project milestone

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation reminded people of work zone safety ahead of a Broadway Curve Improvement Project milestone Tuesday.

Crews will be tearing down and removing the 48th Street and Broadway Road bridge structures the weekend of April 21-24.

This week also marks the annual National Work Zone Awareness Week.

ADOT said Arizona has averaged more than a dozen work zone crash fatalities annually in recent years on all roads, including state highways and local streets.

ADOT worker Frank Dorizio was setting up a sign to warn drivers of pavement repairs along the I-10 when he was hit and killed near Casa Blanca Road in Bapchule in 2020.

ADOT representatives said paying extra close attention, driving the work zone speed limit, avoiding distractions, and overall driving safely are important reminders in work zones.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 and 32nd Street from 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 24, for bridge removal.

For a full list of closures and detours relating to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, click here.