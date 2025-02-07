WMPO fans get breathalyzed as part of drunk driving prevention efforts by Scottsdale police

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Enhanced DUI patrols are back in Scottsdale as multiple Valley agencies are teaming up to arrest drunk drivers during the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

They say that if you plan on drinking, having a plan is key. Many fans who were drinking on Thursday made sure they had a way to get home safely.

"I Ubered," Scott Moran said. "It's a smart choice when you want to have a beer or two."

KNXV

To try and help fans who didn't have a plan, or were just curious about how much they had to drink, officers were outside the main gates giving breathalyzer tests.

Fans ranged from below the legal limit of .08 to as high as double the limit. Scottsdale police say the "Know Your Limits" outreach is the first line of defense to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

"Several people have told us, 'If I didn't know what my level was, I probably would have gotten behind the wheel of a car,'" traffic officer Christina Smith said.

Officer Smith says they still can't stop everyone, and, unfortunately, the department sees an increase in DUIs around big events like the WMPO.

"People leaving here are going down into the Old Town area," Smith said. "We're still seeing a lot of drunk drivers even though there are options for sober rides."

KNXV

They're hoping continued community outreach efforts like this one will mean the only bad drivers are the ones found in a golf bag.

"Do not drink and drive — it'll cost you $15,000 and you might kill somebody," fan Carl Ellis said. "It is not worth it."

The officers participating in the "Know Your Limits" event will hit the streets for a multi-agency DUI task force at night which will run through Saturday night.