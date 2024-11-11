WATCH: Scary moments as wrong-way driver nearly hits another vehicle head-on in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — A Valley motorist is speaking out after nearly getting hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in Avondale Sunday morning.

Dawson Garrison told ABC15 she and her partner were heading for Phoenix Raceway just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning when the scary situation unfolded.

As she was near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road, a vehicle driving in the other direction crossed into their lanes of traffic, and it was all caught on dashcam video.

Thankfully, the wrong-way driver was able to avoid the vehicle Garrison was in.

Avondale police tell ABC15 the wrong-way driver made a wrong turn, leading to the near crash. The driver did not show any signs of impairment and received a verbal warning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the majority of wrong-way crashes, however, do involve drivers who are impaired.

The frightening situation comes just days after two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-17 near Jefferson Street in Phoenix.

