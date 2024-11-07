Watch Now
1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-17 near Jefferson Street in Phoenix

Northbound lanes of freeway shut down early Thursday morning
Jefferson St I17 wrong-way crash
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 17 near Jefferson Street in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The collision happened before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of traffic.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials told ABC15 crews at the scene that the crash was deadly, with the wrong-way driver believed to be the one who was killed.

Two others in the other involved vehicle were seriously hurt.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

