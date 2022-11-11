Wash Out: State officials have no plans to fix one Arizona road that continues to flood

GILA BEND, AZ — A stretch of road that has been shut down dozens of times during the summer months because of flash flooding has no plans to be fixed, according to state transportation officials.

State Route 238 is often used as a ’short cut’ to connect those in the East Valley to popular vacation destinations like San Diego, or Rocky Point. But, flash flooding has shut down the road dozens of times in the past few years leading to families having to be rescued.

State Route 238 connects from Maricopa to Gila Bend, it’s about a 40-mile stretch of road that is a two-lane highway, in essence nowhere to turn around. The road is filled with “dips” with several low-lying crossings that washes run over after heavy rainfall.

Why isn't the state planning to address the significant safety concerns found in a recent ADOT report?