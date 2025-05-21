Valley Metro to begin new two-line service, impacting how, when and where you ride light rail

PHOENIX — Valley Metro’s light rail line is expanding in a big way starting next month.

Riders will see changes impacting how they ride, when, and where.

Two-line system

Starting on June 7, 2025, Valley Metro will be operating a two-line light rail system with a South Central Extension/Downtown Hub.

The two-line system will have an A Line (Phoenix-Tempe-Mesa) and a B Line (North/South Phoenix). Riders on either line can switch to the other at the Downtown Phoenix Hub.

New stations and service areas

Valley Metro is adding five miles of new service area, connecting Phoenix to Baseline Road along Central Avenue and First Avenue.

There will be eight new stations and a new park-and-ride location with 110 parking spots near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

More trains

Riders will now see trains arriving every 12 minutes until 7 p.m. on weekdays and every 15 minutes on Saturdays. After 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, as well as all day on Sundays, trains will come every 20 minutes.

Ticketing/fare changes

Valley Metro says:



A tap/scan is required prior to each boarding, even if a Smart Fare maximum has been met or a pass product is used.

A 1-Ride paper pass is valid for one trip in the same direction of travel within the time period printed on the pass.

Learn more about the new light rail services, how to ride and how to pay for a ride on their website.