Valley district wants safer streets after two schools hit by cars

A Valley school district is sounding the alarm after two elementary schools were hit by cars.

"We all want our kids to be safe both in school and on the way to school," said Ed Hermes, Osborn Governing Board President.

Recently, a car crashed into a classroom at Clarendon Elementary. Fortunately, the students were already released for the day.

​"Had there been kids on the sidewalk or in the classroom, someone would have been seriously, seriously injured," Hermes said.

Hermes also talked about another crash at Solano Elementary where a car drove into a playground fence.

"We just can't take those risks with our kids," he added.

Hermes told ABC15 the Osborn School District has been working with the City of Phoenix to make the streets around schools safer.

"We've started to implement those (recommendations) and the City of Phoenix, to their credit, built a bike lane on Osborn which has really made it safer, but we have a long way to go," Hermes added.

ABC15 reached out to the City of Phoenix to see what other safety measures could be implemented.

A spokesperson sent the following statement:

The Phoenix Street Transportation Department is working with the Osborn School District and Ed Hermes, who is the President of the Osborn School District Governing Board, in relation to this concern. On April 15, department leadership met with Ed, and other school district and community representatives to discuss safety concerns near Clarendon Elementary School, and the department is considering safety improvement options. Ed might have shared this with you, but he’s also the Chair of the department’s Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan Community Advisory Committee.

Also, if a school or school district has a road safety concern we encourage them to contact us so that we can discuss the concern with them.

Hermes said he knows funding is tight but he hopes the city will make school zone safety a priority.

​"Because it continues to be unsafe for kids and that can't wait, the safety of our kids can't wait," he added.

If you have a road problem you'd like ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team to check out, you can email roads@abc15.com.