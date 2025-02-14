Valley bikers head to the capitol to advocate for the 'Motorcycle Safety Fund'

PHOENIX — While many Valley bikers usually like to hit the roads taking them out of town, they rode to the state capitol on Thursday for "Motorcycle Day at the Dome." It was an effort to try and make Arizona’s roads safer for all motorcyclists and have their voices heard by state legislators.

High on the priority list for riders is the continuation of the state "Motorcycle Safety Fund." The fund takes a dollar from every bike registration fee and puts it aside for rider safety programs. While up for renewal, riders also want new provisions for the fund.

“It has come to our attention that the money doesn’t always get to the departments that it needs to go to,” rider Ronald Long said.

Arizona State Senator Shawnna Bolick is leading the effort to renew the fund this year and she’s including language in the bill this time around preventing the money from being swept and used for other budgetary needs.

“This way it’s guaranteed those dollars they’re personally investing into the program stay there," Bolick said.

Teresa Martinez is an instructor with the bystander assistance program. Riders can take her classes at a discount thanks to scholarships from the fund.

KNXV

“All of our riders who take our class have a plan they can work through in case of an accident," Martinez said.

The fund also can give discounts for life-saving equipment, like helmets. Riders are encouraged to wear Department of Transportation-approved helmets, and the fund helps make the price tag manageable for riders.

“That $400 helmet can cost them $75," Mick Degn, with the Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation, said.

If you're interested in learning more about available scholarships, click here.

The safety fund bill passed the Senate, and it now heads to state representatives for approval. If passed there it will go to the governor’s desk.