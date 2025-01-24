'It saves lives': Motorcycle Safety Fund up for renewal at the state capitol

PHOENIX — A key fund that has helped motorcycle riders stay safe for decades in Arizona is up for renewal at the capitol.

Riders like Nathalie Trow-McDonald have taken advantage of the "Motorcycle Safety Fund" to help pay for classes that she says make her feel safer and more confident on the road.

KNXV

"It gave me a scholarship to take the accident scene management class, both the beginner and the advanced," Trow-McDonald said. "I often ride with other motorcyclists, and if someone goes down, I will likely be one of the first ones on scene. I don't want to feel helpless in that situation."

She says the two classes cost her $50, with the fund covering $300 of the additional costs.

Now the fund is up for renewal and State Senator Shawnna Bolick is leading the charge to ensure it continues.

“This is a great bill because it offers the ability to collect dollars to make sure our roads are safe," Senator Bolick said.

The fund collects $1 from every motorcycle registration fee in Arizona, putting that money aside for rider safety.

Riders can not only apply for scholarships to take safety classes but also get big discounts on gear.

“This offers the opportunity to get a $450 helmet for $150," Michael Infanzon, with the EPIC policy group, said.

KNXV

This time around, Senator Bolick is introducing the bill with language to make sure the money in the fund can't be used for other budgetary purposes.

“I believe it will probably fly through committee, onto the Floor, cross chamber, come out of the House, and then I hope the governor signs the bill," Bolick said.

Trow-McDonald hopes so as well, saying she knows the fund is a big help for the biker community.

“People are tight on funds right now," Trow-McDonald said. "This scholarship for motorcycle safety gets people into the classroom, into gear, and it saves lives.”

The bill is scheduled to be brought to the public safety committee next week.