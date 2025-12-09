Two dead after three-vehicle crash on Loop 303 in Surprise

Two people are dead from a crash Tuesday afternoon on Loop 303 near Bell Road.

Emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 118 for a three-vehicle crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials say two people in the same car were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of Loop 303 are shut down pending an investigation. There is no time for when they will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.