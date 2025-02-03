'Slow Poke': New bill would fine drivers for going too slow in the left lane

A new bill wants to punish drivers who are going too slow.

It's being dubbed the "Slow Poke" bill, being introduced by Republican state representative Teresa Martinez. She lives in Casa Grande and says she is introducing the bill after many headaches commuting up Interstate 10 to Phoenix.

She now wants to fine drivers $500 for slowing down traffic in the left lane on two-lane interstates in Arizona.

“If you want to drive 70 mph on the right, beautiful, wonderful. If you want to drive 70 miles an hour on the left, no bueno," Martinez said.

After an amendment from Rep. Martinez, the bill will only apply to interstates with two lanes, also excluding I-17. The law would be enforced on the I-8, I-10, and I-40.

Martinez adds the message is to drive safer, not faster.

“You’ve got 5, 7, 10, 15 cars backed up...they’re getting frustrated. Then they pass on the right, speeding... that’s when you get accidents," Martinez said. "We're not writing a bill that says drive 85 mph."

At a rest stop along the I-10 in Sacaton, drivers were split on whether the bill is a good idea.

“Fining people going too slow? That’s strange to me,” Tara Woodcock said.

Others say it could be a good thing, but there should be a minimum speed.

“There should be some sort of limitations, like if someone is going 45 mph, that is a definite hazard," Kim McDonough said.

What everyone did agree on is the I-10 corridor between Phoenix and Tucson is no fun to drive on.

“It sucks. It’s narrow," Woodcock said.

KNXV

“Take that $500 and build another left lane and help everybody out," Mark Reese said. The ongoing I-10 expansion there won’t be done until 2028.

The bill passed through the transportation committee and now will be sent to the House.