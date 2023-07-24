Sign up to help students safely get to school

As kids head back into the classroom, training is also back in person for crossing guards.

It is such a critical job in making sure students get safely through the chaos of school drop-offs and buses and into the classroom to learn and grow.

"Maybe some of them, I would be the first face they see in the morning, you know, because Mom and Dad are at work," said parent Janice Van Winkel. "So I think starting out with a smile and, 'Hi,' and 'Good morning,' I think that could help a lot, too."

ABC15 spent time with Van Winkel back in 2019 as she attended the Crossing Guard Training in Peoria through the Maricopa Association of Governments, known as MAG.

"I've always thought... what a fun... opportunity to be able to do that because you get to know the kids, their families and just kind of direct them to school and... just part of their morning and afternoon," Van Winkel described.

Operation Safe Roads was there as she held the stop paddle for the first time and learned how to get her son to school, along with his fellow classmates.

"Their main focus is safety of the kids and then, also... something I haven't really given much thought about, which is kind of silly but... myself, you know," Van Winkel said. "They stressed the importance of keeping yourself safe, as well."

"During COVID, we actually held them virtually," said Margaret Herrera. "So, we're back to three trainings for the first time this year since the COVID closures."

Herrera is with MAG and serves as the Transportation Safety Program Manager. She said they are doing three trainings across the Valley over the next week or so. Participants only need to attend one to be ready before the first school bell rings.

Here are the dates and locations:



Wednesday, July 26, 2023: Devonshire Senior Center – 2802 E Devonshire Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Thursday, August 3, 2023: Coronado High School – 7501 E Virginia Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Tuesday, August 8, 2023: Rio Vista Recreation Center – 8866 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381

"They're doing a really tough job and they deserve a lot of our respect," Herrera said.

They are looking for people who care about their community and kids, have patience, and have the time to commit. Herrera explained it depends on the school, but most of the time, it requires 45 minutes before school and about the same after school.

To learn more about the training and how to sign-up, click here.

Herrera said they would like registration to be completed by Monday, July 24, so act quickly.