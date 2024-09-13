Scottsdale accepts grant to help fund traffic enforcement after rise in speed-related crashes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After an uptick in speed-related crashes, Scottsdale officials have accepted a grant to help fund traffic enforcement efforts.

At Tuesday's council meeting, the city voted to accept $60,000 for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

According to a City Council Report, there were more than 3,700 total traffic collisions in the city in 2023, including an increase in “speed-related accidents.”

The city cites a “significant increase in population growth” as one of the factors, leading to a need for more traffic enforcement surrounding “street racing and aggressive driving.”

The city plans to target areas identified as having more traffic complaints.

