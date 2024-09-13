Watch Now
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

Scottsdale accepts grant to help fund traffic enforcement after rise in speed-related crashes

After an uptick in speed-related crashes, Scottsdale officials have accepted a grant to help fund traffic enforcement efforts.
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After an uptick in speed-related crashes, Scottsdale officials have accepted a grant to help fund traffic enforcement efforts.

At Tuesday's council meeting, the city voted to accept $60,000 for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

According to a City Council Report, there were more than 3,700 total traffic collisions in the city in 2023, including an increase in “speed-related accidents.”

The city cites a “significant increase in population growth” as one of the factors, leading to a need for more traffic enforcement surrounding “street racing and aggressive driving.”

The city plans to target areas identified as having more traffic complaints.

Learn more about the grant and how the city hopes to use the money to keep drivers safer on the roads in the video player above.

What's happening on our roads:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo