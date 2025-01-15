Ride along with Glendale police as they catch speeding drivers

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Police Department is now upping enforcement on 71st Avenue between Grand and Olive avenues after an Operation Safe Roads report showed drivers frequently speeding, some even hitting 50 miles per hour on the residential street with a 25 MPH speed limit.

Ed Siqueiros reached out to our tip line in December with his concerns about the fast drivers. He lives just off 71st Avenue and frequently walks to the park with his granddaughters.

“They mean everything to us. Everything," he said.

After our report, Siqueiros made a 'Traffic Enforcement Request', known as a 'TER' through the City of Glendale.

Now, Officer Brian Schlingman is working on the request. Over four days of work, he has given out more than 30 tickets for speeding.

KNXV

"This has been a very busy one," Schlingman said.

He's letting us ride along with him as he gives out tickets. Soon after getting in the car, he points his radar gun up the road and catches another driver.

This time, the driver is lucky — Officer Schlingman gives her a warning.

“I guess I just wasn’t paying attention. I feel very grateful. I won’t speed here ever again," the driver said.

Officer Schlingman says he's clocked a driver going as fast as 52 miles per hour here. He says speeding is one of the top causes of deadly crashes in Arizona.

“We all have reasons why we speed, but in those moments, I would say, sit back and think about it," Schlingman said.

KNXV

Siqueiros says he hopes the enforcement will lower the average speed on the street and he can walk to the park with his granddaughters knowing they’ll be safe.

“They have been keeping us informed and I’m enjoying it. It’s good for the community here, and I think we’ll be well," Siqueiros said.

Here is a list of Valley websites where you can report traffic issues online:

Phoenix: https://www.phoenix.gov/police/safebiz-network/speeding-traffic-issues

Maricopa County: https://www.maricopa.gov/5750/Notify-MCDOT

Scottsdale: https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/police/inform-the-police/submit-a-crime-tip

Mesa: https://www.mesaaz.gov/Resident-Resources/Streets-Transportation

Tempe: https://www.tempe.gov/government/police/divisions-organization-overview/traffic-bureau

Chandler: https://chandlerazpd.gov/complaint/

Gilbert: https://www.gilbertaz.gov/government/gilbert-311

Surprise: https://www.surpriseaz.gov/1112/Report

Goodyear: https://www.goodyearaz.gov/our-city/residents/report-a-problem

Buckeye: https://www.buckeyeaz.gov/residents/police/traffic-info-complaints-240

Avondale: https://www.avondaleaz.gov/government/departments/engineering-department/traffic

Tolleson: https://www.tolleson.az.gov/15/Police-Department

We get a lot of tips about people speeding through neighborhoods on our Operation Safe Roads hotline. You can reach us at roads@abc15.com and by phone at 833-AZROADS.