Drivers are constantly speeding through this Glendale neighborhood, residents say

GLENDALE, AZ — Ed Siqueiros just wants to walk to the park safely with his grandkids.

"We have to look across that street, don't we? Hold on!" he says as Chloe and Zoey approach 71st Avenue.

The street is sandwiched between Grand and Olive avenues in Glendale, and people frequently do not slow down after turning off of those busy streets and onto 71st.

“They know the speed limit," Siqueiros said. "They just don’t understand that they need to slow down.”

Using a speed radar gun, we found the majority of drivers were going anywhere from five to 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

City officials say people who notice frequent traffic violations near them can make a traffic enforcement request online.

Siqueiros says he has seen police here a few times before, but not enough. He believes only permanent changes to the road will fully solve the problem

“I’d like to have them put speed bumps to slow it down. That would change the scenario around here for this neighborhood," Siqueiros said.

