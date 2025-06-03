Phoenix residents concerned about speeding drivers near Roadrunner Park

PHOENIX — Claudia Hersh begins her morning walk in the Cactus Sweetwater neighborhood, heading to Roadrunner Park. Every morning, she says she has to look out for drivers speeding down 36th Street.

"There's nothing to stop them — they come through and they're doing 40-50 miles per hour. There's no crosswalk here,” Hersh said.

The half-mile stretch of 36th Street is frequently used by rush-hour commuters heading to State Route 51.

Nate Green lives on 36th Street as well and says he makes sure to watch his two young sons when they’re in the front yard.

"People are trying to get home, trying to get to work, just going way faster than they should," Green said.

While the city has installed a traffic calming system on the street, Hersh believes more needs to be done to protect pedestrians and residents.

Hersh hopes the city will install a safe and convenient crosswalk for neighborhood residents to access Roadrunner Park.

"The residential neighborhoods, we should give them a chance to be able to cross safely and enjoy activities in their neighborhoods, without worrying that someone will blast through and hit someone," Hersh said.

The Phoenix Street Transportation Department says residents can use PHX311 to report road issues or contact their office directly about installing a new crosswalk.

Resources for crosswalks in other Valley cities can be found here:

