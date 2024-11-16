North Phoenix residents petition new bus route through neighborhood 

PHOENIX, AZ — North Phoenix residents near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road are petitioning against a bus route that has been temporarily shifted into their neighborhood.

The Phoenix Public Transit Department says the southbound Route 27 bus was modified on September 30th because bus drivers have a difficult time navigating a roundabout on one of the main roads.

Residents said they were notified about the change three days before it took effect.

The Public Transit Department says the temporary route is set to shift to the frontage roads along Interstate 17 on Monday, November 18th, but this will also be a temporary solution until the department can find a more permanent solution.

Hear more about residents' concerns about the temporary route in the player above.