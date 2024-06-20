New pedestrian underpass to improve overall safety near Chaparral and Hayden roads in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Getting around the area of Chaparral and Hayden roads today can be a pain for motorists. But come January 2025, officials believe a new pedestrian underpass being built will greatly improve safety in the area.

Chaparral Road closed for the project at the beginning of June. It is expected to reopen on September 1.

The new underpass along the Indian Bend multi-use path will connect Chaparral Park and Camelback Park in Scottsdale.

City leaders say the project will increase the safety of the intersection at Hayden and Chaparral roads by reducing conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians and bicyclists. It will also increase green-light times for turning vehicles.

While the closure is in place, drivers are asked to use McDonald Drive or Indian School Road as an alternate route.

Those using the multi-use path are asked to use the path on the west side of Hayden Road between Camelback and Jackrabbit roads for thru access.

While Chaparral Road will reopen in September, the whole project won't be completed until January of 2025.

For more information on the project, visit the city of Scottsdale's website.