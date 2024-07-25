'It's like a game of Frogger,' Residents ask for new crosswalk on Central Avenue

PHOENIX — Neighbors near Central Ave. and Northern Ave. in Phoenix want the city to install a crosswalk or HAWK light to help keep people safe.

"I just don't want anyone to get hit," said Beth Hilker.

Hilker told ABC15 more people are starting to cross Central Ave. to get to new OHSO restaurant in the area.

"It's a great place to have in the neighborhood. We love it, we're so excited about it, but it is bringing a lot of people crossing Central," she said.

Right now, the closest place to cross the street legally would be near Sunnyslope High School or the intersection at Central Ave. and Northern Ave.

Both of those locations are about a half a mile away.

Another problem, according to a different resident, is the lack of sidewalks in the area.

On the east side of North Central is the Murphy Bridle Path. However, the other side is mostly rocks or some kind of landscape.

"So it makes it hard to walk down to the crosswalks near either end," said Julie Taylor.

Both Hilker and Taylor agree – some kind of traffic signal or device would make the street safer for families.

"Just a crosswalk would be great," said Hilker.

"Something visible that would stop cars," she added.

"Yeah, I'm just afraid something really bad could happen right now, something tragic," said Taylor.

"It's like a game of Frogger across the street right now," she added.

When asked for a comment, OHSO sent ABC15 the following statement:

"This is an active community, with families, cyclists, and dog-walkers. We fully support any additional infrastructure that enhances the safety and well-being of the neighborhood."

ABC15 reached out to the City of Phoenix Streets Department to ask them about installing a crosswalk or HAWK light.

A spokesperson with the streets department sent us the following statement:

"A resident request for any of the items you’ve highlighted in your emails the last 2 days – a HAWK, a stop sign or traffic signal, sidewalk improvements, speed humps, street lights, etc. – should be made to the department directly so that staff can understand their concern and request, and talk with them and explain the process for getting those different items. I know we have shared this information with you previously, but our Neighborhood Traffic Programs and Services webpage has links to the resources a resident should reference to start the process: phoenix.gov/streets/neighborhood-traffic-programs-services [phoenix.gov]. They can also contact our Neighborhood Traffic Programs and Services section at 602-496-5463."

Still, it remains unclear how long it could take to get a project approved and built.

Here are a list of emails and phone numbers that can be used to reach out to the city directly to see about installing.

Street Transportation Department - Main Office (located in Phoenix City Hall)

200 W. Washington St., 5th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: 602-262-6284 (Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

E-mail: StreetsP@phoenix.gov

Contact Street Transportation Department Form

Street Transportation Department Media Contacts / Resources

Traffic Services Division (located in Phoenix City Hall)

200 W. Washington St., 6th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: 602-262-4659