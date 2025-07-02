Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman injured after crash with Valley Metro bus near 35th Ave and Thomas Rd

A woman is in the a hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix.
PHOENIX — A woman is in the a hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix.

At around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road for a crash between a vehicle and a bus.

A woman passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police.

A woman passenger on the bus was also taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as investigators look into the cause of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

