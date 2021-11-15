Watch
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

Interactive map: Red-light running crashes in Arizona

ABC15 has spent months reviewing deadly crash data
items.[0].videoTitle
ABC15 is reviewing 10 years of data regarding the deadly red-light crashes, trying to figure out why they're happening and whether something can be done to stop them.
Red light running.jpg
Posted at 5:26 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 07:26:06-05

PHOENIX — Arizona was already known as the deadliest state for red-light running per capita when the numbers spiked again in 2020.

The ABC15 Investigators and our Operation Safe Roads team have been working together for months to learn more about why these crashes occur, why they are so deadly, and how to reduce them.

Over the past four months, we analyzed state data for more than 4,800 crashes where drivers disobeyed the traffic signal. Use the interactive map below to find the red-light running hot spots near you.

We also timed yellow lights all over the Valley. The ABC15 Investigation found which cities give drivers more time to stop and which have short yellow signals that don’t meet national transportation engineering guidelines.

Could longer yellow lights in some Valley cities save lives? Watch our Time to Stop investigation Monday night at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo