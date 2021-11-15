Interactive map: Red-light running crashes in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona was already known as the deadliest state for red-light running per capita when the numbers spiked again in 2020.

The ABC15 Investigators and our Operation Safe Roads team have been working together for months to learn more about why these crashes occur, why they are so deadly, and how to reduce them.

Over the past four months, we analyzed state data for more than 4,800 crashes where drivers disobeyed the traffic signal. Use the interactive map below to find the red-light running hot spots near you.

We also timed yellow lights all over the Valley. The ABC15 Investigation found which cities give drivers more time to stop and which have short yellow signals that don’t meet national transportation engineering guidelines.

Could longer yellow lights in some Valley cities save lives? Watch our Time to Stop investigation Monday night at 10 p.m.