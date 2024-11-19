Illegal parking making driving difficult in Phoenix neighborhood, resident says

PHOENIX — A number of people reached out to ABC15 during our Operation Safe Roads phone bank last week with a variety of driving and road safety concerns, including one Phoenix resident who has had an ongoing concern about something happening in his neighborhood.

William Biven tells ABC15 that cars parked illegally near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road have been a problem for several years.

With so many cars on the street, some say it's difficult to drive because there isn't enough room.

Biven tells ABC15 he's been close to being hit by cars twice already.

“I've been fighting this for over four years,” said Biven. “I'd like to just see them ban parking on the streets altogether. Other cities do it, why can't Phoenix?”

He says a city council representative has tried to step in, but it's still happening.

In the video player above, see what our Operation Safe Roads team found out about William's concern and what's next for drivers in the area.

Councilwoman Laura Pastor, District 4 shared the following statement:

“I understand the frustration of our residents when it comes to illegal parking, and I share that frustration. We take these concerns seriously, and we have already taken action in collaboration with our police department to address the issue. Last year, we organized a targeted enforcement effort in response to reports from residents.

However, I recognize illegal parking is a persistent problem in some parts of the city, and we are committed to finding long-term solutions. We will be working closely with the police and our parking enforcement squad to assess the effectiveness of our current strategies and explore additional measures that can deter illegal parking in these high-traffic areas.

I remain committed to ensuring our neighborhoods are safe and accessible for all residents, and I welcome continued input from the community as we look for ways to improve the situation moving forward.”