Flagstaff to begin annual road repair projects throughout the city

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Flagstaff residents will soon see road improvements in the works throughout the city.

The 2024 Road Repair and Safety project begins Monday, July 8, and crews will be updating utilities, curbs, sidewalks, and markings, as well as doing paving and milling work.

The city is warning drivers about traffic impacts in certain areas that are expected to last until October 2024.

This year’s work will take place on the following roadway corridors, according to the city:



University Heights Dr N (Beulah Blvd to Lindsey Loop)

University Heights Dr S (Beulah Blvd to Jewel Dr)

Aspen Ave (Humphreys St to Verde St)

Kutch Dr

Anderson Rd

Murray Rd

Aris St

Felice Ave

Blue Willow Rd

Lucky Lane

Zuni Dr

The current phase of the project utilizes more than $6 million of sales tax funding that was approved through Proposition 406 in 2014.

The city’s interactive project dashboard can be accessed here.