Family of hit-and-run victim wants new laws to help motorcyclists

It’s been about a month since a driver killed a Valley man riding his motorcycle in Glendale.

“Everybody is taking it pretty hard,” said Caserina Hawkins, the widow of Martin Hawkins.

Martin Hawkins was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road on March 21.

A couple of days, later he was taken off life support.

Glendale police told ABC15 they did locate the driver and charges are pending. Still, Caserina thinks there’s more work to be done.

"Fatalities are going up...accidents are going up and we need to start paying attention,” she said.

According to ADOT, in 2002, motorcycles were involved in about 2% of all crashes but made up 14% of the fatalities.

According to experts, a lot of crashes involving motorcycles are caused by the other driver.

"Distracted driving – not just in Arizona – but in other states is a big issue,” said Mick Degn, the executive director of the Arizona Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Foundation.

The group works with schools like Team Arizona to promote motorcycle safety. Together, they hope to reduce fatalities by offering riders discounts on training and equipment. They also teach people what they should do if they see a motorcycle crash.

Meanwhile, Caserina told ABC15 she’d like to see a bill called "Martin’s Law" to make the streets safer for all motorists.

Her plan includes stricter penalties for hit-and-run drivers, more frequent eye exams, and mandatory motorcycle awareness training through ADOT.

"It's not going to fix him, it's not going to bring him back, it's not going to save my pain or anguish but it may save somebody else's,” she said.

Martin's family is hosting a public celebration of life for him on Saturday at Gametime Bar and Grill near 67th and Olive avenues.

For more information about motorcycle safety, visit Team Arizona or the Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation.