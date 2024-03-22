Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Glendale

GLENDALE — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

Police were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road, south of Peoria Avenue, just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived. A description of that vehicle has not been provided at this time.

It is currently unknown what led to the crash.

No further information is available at this time. This incident is under investigation.