Hit-and-run victim on life support, wife says

GLENDALE, AZ — A Valley man remains on life support after a hit-and-run crash in Glendale on Thursday.

Martin Hawkins, 62, was taken to a hospital after the crash near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and is being treated for several serious injuries.

"Bleeding on the brain, but no swelling, but he was without oxygen," said Caserina Hawkins, Martin's wife.

​"I can't lose him," she said. "That's my heart and soul."

Martin was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by another vehicle.

According to Glendale police, the driver of that other vehicle fled the scene but was eventually located and taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police told ABC15 that charges against that driver are pending. Meanwhile, Martin's wife said she does want justice, but her top priority is her husband's health. ​

​"I'm sure later I'm going to be absolutely furious but right now I can't let myself go there," she said.

​When asked about her husband, she described him as a great family man.​

​"Loves his kids, his grandkids, loves his motorcycle almost as much as his kids," she said. "But really he is a good-hearted man and I would hate for anyone to go through what we're going through right now."

Caserina said Martin was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

She told ABC15 she always worried about distracted drivers.

"Out here it's a lot more dangerous because there's a lot more traffic," she said.

Caserina said the family has created a GoFundMe to help with Martin's recovery.

"We need all the help we can get," she said. "We don't have any medical insurance – it is what it is. First thing first...he has to come through this."