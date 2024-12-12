East Valley police seeing hundreds of motorcycle crashes, encouraging riders to wear helmets

GILBERT, AZ — Motorcyclist deaths are on the rise in Arizona, and in the East Valley alone, police departments have seen more than 200 crashes this year.

In Gilbert, one safety school is looking to change that. TEAM Arizona was established in 2000 for the sole purpose of training motorcycle drivers.

"Our mission is to offer to the community...a life-saving public service," Bill Seltzer said.

As a motorcyclist himself, he has turned his passion into a career.

"There's a sense of joy and freedom I get when riding a motorcycle," Seltzer said.

He says learning the rules of the road is important, but when it comes to motorcycle safety, it's often what you wear that will protect you most.

"The data is clear," Seltzer said. "If a motorcyclist wears a helmet, they reduce their chance of a brain or neck injury by almost two-thirds."

This year on Mesa streets, the police department says of the 13 people who have died in motorcycle crashes, 11 were not wearing helmets.

When riding his police bike, Sergeant George Chwe wears his helmet and protective gloves.

He says, at crash scenes, the helmet is the common reason why there are survivors.

"I've actually interviewed people that survive these wrecks...and show them the helmet is what saved them that moment," Sergeant Chwe said. "They see a big gash in their helmet or a cracked face shield."

Even though Mesa police say their numbers are down this year, in Arizona, motorcyclist deaths have been increasing. It's still not required by law for riders over 18 to wear a helmet.

But Bill Seltzer says he doesn't need a law to make the right choice for him on the roads.

"We're wearing the helmet for our family members, people who care about us. When I ride, the helmet goes on. Because I am thinking of them," Seltzer said.