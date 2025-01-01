Driver in North Scottsdale concerned about new intersection signage

At a new three-way stop intersection in Scottsdale, Lois Dimphel believes new signage is partially to blame for stop-sign runners she has caught on her car's dash camera.

After Miller Road was expanded to connect to both Happy Valley Road and Pinnacle Peak Road, the city expanded the intersection at Miller and Happy Valley.

Videos show two stop-sign runners at the same sign in the same intersection on the same day.

The City of Scottsdale put up warning signs telling drivers a stop sign is coming up, and even a temporary sign warning about the recent "Traffic Control Change."

Dimphel says even with those warnings, part of the problem is a new right turn lane sign that partially obstructs the view of the stop sign for drivers going eastbound on Happy Valley Road.

“As you get to that sign, it blocks the stop sign," Dimphel said. "So by the time you see it, you may be past it.”

Dimphel wants the city either to move the stop sign closer to the road or add lights to it.

She emailed the city of Scottsdale with her concerns.

In a nearby neighborhood, one woman says she’s careful at the intersection due to aggressive drivers. But she also believes it’s properly signed, saying Arizona drivers simply need to pay attention.

“I would appreciate it if everyone was careful and followed the signs that are there so that nobody ever gets hurt," Gail Kimes said.

Have a road concern near you? Reach our Operation Safe Roads team at Roads@abc15.com.