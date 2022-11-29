Distraction or bad-driving deterrent? Report goes in-depth on 'clever' freeway message signs

PHOENIX — For most drivers on their daily commute, they are often on cruise control with auto-pilot behaviors behind the wheel.

They take the same route at the same time every single day.

"We want the signs to capture their attention," said ADOT Assistant Communications Director Doug Pacey. "We want them to engage in the message... we want it to resonate with them."

But maybe one of those Dynamic Message Boards snaps a driver out of that routine and makes them think about their own roadway behavior.

"We all know we should wear our seatbelts, we shouldn't speed, we shouldn't drive impaired, we shouldn't be distracted or text and drive, but a little reminder never hurts," Pacey said.

He tells ABC15, Iowa was the first state in the nation to start using timely, funny, and even serious messages on display for drivers. Arizona then hopped on board about five years ago.

"National statistics show that more than 90% of crashes - driver behavior is the leading cause," Pacey said. "That's a driver that chooses to speed or chooses to drive distracted... to drive impaired."

But are those signs a distraction themselves?

Operation Safe Roads received an email to roads@abc15.com from Valley resident, Valerie.

She writes, in part: "I believe they are being misused. I see many of these signs used to show cute little quips like 'Drive hammered get nailed.' This is [an] incorrect use of these signs."

Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson decided to look into this for Valerie and her investigation led to a 65-page report from the Virgina Transportation Research Council.

In it, it found quite the opposite response from drivers across the country - including here in Arizona.

The report found evidence that those behind the wheel find non-traditional safety messages to be effective and looked into what types of messages which got received the strongest response.

Messages about distracted driving, messages that are humorous, and those that rhyme - ranked the highest.

The report then also went on to provide recommendations for future messaging to transportation departments.

"Have you noticed them out there," asked Thompson to Phoenix resident Virgil Soderberg. "I have," he responded.

He has lived in the Valley for more than 20 years. He thinks it is a friendly reminder.

"What I really like is when they tell you there's something up ahead," Soderberg added.

Thompson also took these concerns and comments to ADOT. They said the message boards are only displayed with the unique messages if there is not a more pressing traffic situation occurring.

Pacey went on to explain how the design of the sign is important too.

"The next time they're driving on the highway, and they see the dynamic message sign overhead... you've got your hands on the wheel," Pacey demonstrated. "You don't have to move your head or your eyes up, to the side, things like that. It's in your field of vision."

ADOT has been trying to engage commuters and let them be in the driver's seat when it comes to what is displayed out there on the signs. Their most recent annual Safety Message Contest received more than 3,000 entries.

Want to see the 2022 winners? Click here.

Do you have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads to look into? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.