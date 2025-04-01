Chandler hit-and-run victim speaks out about dangerous driving habits

CHANDLER, AZ — A Valley man recovering from injuries he suffered during a hit-and-run crash last month is hoping to find the driver who hurt him and urging others to be safe behind the wheel.

In the early afternoon hours of February 23, Chandler police say a Toyota Tacoma struck a bicyclist along Arizona Avenue.

The truck, which was pulling a trailer, hit the bicyclist near a canal area and left the scene.

🚨🚨 Have you seen this vehicle?

On February 23, just before 1 p.m. the driver of this vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in injuries to a bicyclist. The incident took place near N. Arizona Avenue and the canal. The vehicle was last seen in the area of… pic.twitter.com/3oBABwSoEU — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 13, 2025

The victim, Levi Scott, told ABC15 the crash was something he had been fearing for about a decade.

When Scott moved to the Valley from Wisconsin, he often said he would one day be hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Scott, who was left with broken bones, nerve damage, and no feeling in his left hand, is hoping to find the driver who hit him. Even more, he's hoping to raise awareness about bad driving habits and the dangers on our roads.

Police say the vehicle that struck Scott was last seen near Country Club Drive and Baseline Road, but the driver has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call 480-782-4130.