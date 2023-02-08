Brand new trains hit the light rail line ahead of Super Bowl weekend

PHOENIX — More than 125,000 riders used the light rail to get around the Super Bowl activities the last time around. Valley Metro is expected to break records once again this weekend.

RELATED: Where to park, how to ride the light rail for free for Phoenix Super Bowl events

Valley Metro is adding more train cars to the tracks. They will be at 59 trains this weekend. Normally, there are just over 30 trains on the rails.

Riders may notice the new additions are slightly different than the older trains. It holds the same number of riders but has a more open design that allows more people to stand if needed.

If riders have struggled with using the light rail with a bike, that is a change they will notice in the new design.

RELATED: Valley Metro gearing up for likely record-breaking passenger count during Super Bowl LVII

"Instead of having to lift the bike way up in the air and kind of getting it over a shelf, with this design on this train it's much easier," said Valley Metro Deputy Director of Rail Maintenance Robert Rosenberg. "It's at the ground level. So, people using a bicycle will have a much easier time stowing their bikes for the ride."

Rosenberg said it may be hard for the everyday rider to tell but the nose of the 11 new trains will be the giveaway on the outside. The older models still have about 15 years of life left on the line.

Valley Metro is giving free rides to those traveling to Phoenix for Super Bowl events. Click here for more info.