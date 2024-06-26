Avondale warning drivers about new speed cameras in effort to reduce speeding, reckless driving

AVONDALE, AZ — The City of Avondale is making sure residents know about its new Speed Safety Camera Program.

The city says it is using two speed cameras that can be moved to areas of concern in an effort to cut down on speeding and reckless driving.

As of June 20, the cameras are located on 107th Avenue just south of Van Buren Street.

After a warning period, drivers caught speeding will be issued a Notice of Violation with a fine of $185 or more, depending on the speed captured at the location.

