Arizona transportation board approves pothole freeway repairs

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation approved a plan to spend $50 million on pavement restoration projects when they met Friday morning in Winslow for an Arizona State Transportation Board meeting.

The department can get started on those repairs within the month. The meeting comes amid ABC15's ongoing coverage of pothole problems on Arizona roadways.

It's become a reoccurring theme — potholes plaguing multiple roadways in our state.

"I had to swerve off the road and thank god we're alive," Anna Margaret told ABC15 about her drive on I-40 near Seligman.

While there have been many issues on I-40, it is not the only roadway in the state that has been falling apart. Another road that has received many complaints is US 60.

"Bad and then started getting worse," said Wickenburg resident Sam Aro to ABC15 last week.

ADOT told ABC15 they will be focusing on multiple projects including:



I-40 West of Flagstaff

I-17 South of Flagstaff

US 60 South of Wickenburg

SR 260 - Mogollon Rim area

"Some of those spots... today would be considered poor," said ADOT State Engineer Gregory Byres in an interview with ABC15 earlier this month.

He said the pothole problem happens every year. So then, what makes this year different?

"Record snowfall, record rainfall. So, consequently, it plays havoc with our pavements," Byres explained.

ADOT said crews are working as quickly as possible to make temporary patching fixes.

"We've used well over 400 tons just in the month of March of patch material," Byres said. "We've used over 900 tons of material over the last three or four months."

However, that is not a permanent solution. ADOT explained the plan is for a real solution.

"Basically, milling off the existing surface down for about two inches and coming back with new pavement," said Byres.

But those repairs are likely to only last about five years or so. Nonetheless, that's what ADOT is moving forward with for now.

