Dangerous potholes litter roadway between Phoenix and Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ — The Operation Safe Roads team has been investigating viewer calls for help on I-40 between Kingman and Seligman after blown tires and even a serious crash were caused by rough roads.

Another area is also under the microscope — ABC15 traveled on US 60 between SR 74 and Wickenburg where potholes are littering the roadway.

"You notice the wear and tear on them already," ABC15 asked commuter Sam Aro about his tires.

"Oh yeah, since December and the potholes," said Aro.

Aro showed ABC15 the truck he really does not like to drive. He says his tires are in a constant battle with terrible road conditions, his tires are damaged and his suspension is way off.

"I haven't gone off-roading in this truck," Aro said.

"Kind of," Megan Thompson replied.

"Yeah, well... driving on highway 60 is off-roading... worse than off-roading."

Aro was one of the many people who emailed his concern to roads@abc15.com. He commutes daily for work back and forth between Wickenburg and Phoenix and tells ABC15 it has been months of trying to get ADOT to fix the frustrating ride.

"Since... a little bit before Christmas it started getting... they started getting bad and then they started getting worse," Aro described. "And... 'Okay, well they're going to come out and fix them,' and nothing's happened, nothing's happened."

While ABC15 was out talking with Aro, there were ADOT crews on the scene who were working to patch portions of the road.

Thompson asked ADOT, how did the road get this bad?

The department sent a statement in an email but refused to do an on-camera interview. ABC15 has asked ADOT to speak about pavement concerns across the Valley and state for more than a year and a half now. They have not once agreed to that request.

Here is the full response:

"Pavement maintenance is an ongoing effort on the nearly 7,000 miles of state highways ADOT oversees. This wet and icy winter season has created conditions that are keeping highway crews, including those you saw on US 60 and others working on I-40 between Kingman and Seligman, very busy addressing potholes. ADOT crews regularly examine state highways for potholes and address them as quickly as possible, making short-term patches followed by long-term repairs. They also respond when potholes are reported, focusing on the most serious problems first. Highway workers make initial temporary repairs as soon as possible with various patching materials that are placed in the damaged area and tamped down. More permanent repairs come after the pavement has had time to dry out. That work involves the use of a milling machine to remove a section of pavement around the pothole. A sticky oil is sprayed into the milled area being fixed before the patch is placed on top. Crews finish the repair by using a heavy compaction roller to smooth out the pavement.

Our recent news release provided additional information on how potholes develop and how ADOT addresses them.

We are respectfully declining an interview on this subject.

-- ADOT Communications"

It is costly to make these repairs in the meantime, which many cannot afford. But what cannot be replaced are the people Aro loves if a pothole leads to a crash.

"It's going to happen sooner or later. It's such a small community. It's probably going to be someone I know. That's not a good thing... I've lost so many people in my life. I don't want to lose nobody else, and I don't want to see someone else go through that," he added.

Drivers can submit claims for damage to vehicles against the state.

ABC15's recent reporting on poor conditions on the US 60 near Greenfield Road and botched roadwork found the state paid out close to $300,000 to drivers last year.

ABC15 reached out to the Arizona Department of Administration which said drivers will need to fill out a Notice of Claim. Drivers can also look here for more information on filing a claim.

So far, seven claims have been submitted since the beginning of the year for the US 60 (Grand Ave) between SR 74 and Seligman. As for I-40 between Kingman and Seligman, ADOA said 37 drivers have submitted claims. The state said all claims are still pending and no payments have been made yet.

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.