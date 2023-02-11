ADOT urges safety, allotting extra time Super Bowl weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation says while there are no construction projects this weekend, drivers should still allow extra travel time and focus on safety while on the road.

"Drivers should focus on safe driving behaviors, including buckling up, staying alert when behind the wheel, avoiding excessive speeding and never driving while impaired," says ADOT on its website.

If drinking, people should designate a driver or utilize alternate means of transportation, like a ride-share service or public transportation.

With plenty of events throughout the weekend and extra people visiting the Valley, be sure to allow for extra travel time.

