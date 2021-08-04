ADOT to host virtual public meeting Wednesday evening on I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

PHOENIX — Weekend construction has already begun on some pavement removal work for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. This is 11 miles of roadway between I-10 between I-17 and Loop 202 (the Santan and South Mountain Freeways).

It will be impacting commutes in multiple cities throughout the Valley for more than three years.

First phase of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project begins this weekend

To help educate commuters on what to expect, ADOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 6 p.m. To register in English, click here. To register in Spanish, click here.

Participants can also call into this meeting by dialing 855-756-7520 and extension number 73680# for English or 73681# for Spanish.