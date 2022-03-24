ADOT studies whether yellow lights are too short

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is studying traffic light timing and safety at 10 Valley locations involving highway interchanges or intersections.

ADOT first told ABC15 Investigator Melissa Blasius about the study in November after she analyzed Arizona’s 2020 crash data to find the worst intersections for red-light running crashes.

ABC15’s Time to Stop investigation found six of the eight worst spots for these red-light crashes in Arizona occurred at intersections controlled by ADOT.

See the map below for all eight crash locations:

The ABC15 Investigators also found that yellow light durations in many Valley cities are shorter than what is recommended by the Institute for Transportation Engineers. Several traffic safety groups and research reports indicate longer yellow lights give people more time to stop and can reduce red-light running crashes.

ADOT is currently in the observation stage of its traffic signal study.

The department is monitoring traffic speed, intersection geometry, and driver behavior, according to an ADOT spokesperson. So far, there are no adjustments to the traffic lights themselves.

ADOT identified these 10 locations where data is being collected:

The I-10/Warner Road interchange

The I-10/Seventh Avenue interchange

The I-10/Seventh Street interchange

The I-17/Camelback Road interchange

The I-17/Dunlap Avenue interchange

The I-17/Anthem Way interchange

State Route 87/Shea Boulevard intersection

State Route 87/Fort McDowell Road intersection

US 60 (Grand Ave)/91st Avenue intersection

The Loop 101/Peoria Avenue interchange

ADOT officials say they will consider next steps by late spring to determine whether to field test ITE’s signal timing recommendations.

None of the intersections being studied is a high-crash intersection previously identified by ABC15’s analysis.