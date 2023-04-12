ADOT officials speak out as potholes riddle state roadways

PHOENIX — ABC15 has been covering the pothole problems, on Arizona roadways, for months. On Tuesday, ADOT officials finally went on camera for the first time to answer our questions.

The department held an executive meeting Tuesday to discuss how to move forward with pavement repairs on highways that were damaged by winter weather. They also made themselves available for an interview to ABC15. This comes months after our Operation Safe Roads team started putting pressure on them and after reaching out to the governor's office.

It's become a reoccurring theme - potholes plaguing multiple roadways in our state.

"I had to swerve off the road and thank god we're alive," Anna Margaret told ABC15 about her drive on I-40 near Seligman.

While there have been many issues on I-40, it is not the only roadway in the state that has been falling apart. Another road we've received many complaints about is US 60.

"Bad and then started getting worse," said Wickenburg resident Sam Aro to ABC15 last week.

ADOT told ABC15 Tuesday they will be focusing on these 300 miles of roadway:



I-40 W of Flagstaff

I-17 S of Flagstaff

US 60 S of Wickenburg

SR 260 - Mogollon Rim area

"Some of those spots... today would be considered poor," said ADOT State Engineer Gregory Byres.

He said the pothole problem happens every year. So then, what makes this year different?

"Record snowfall, record rainfall. So, consequently, it plays havoc with our pavements," Byres explained.

ADOT said their crews are working as quickly as possible to make temporary patching fixes.

"We've used well over 400 tons just in the month of March of patch material," Byres said. "We've used over 900 tons of material over the last three or four months."

However, that is not a permanent solution. We asked ADOT what the plan is for a real solution.

"Basically, milling off the existing surface down for about two inches and coming back with new pavement," says Byres.

But those repairs are likely to only last about five years or so. Nonetheless, that's what ADOT is moving forward with for now.

They are reprioritizing funds to make that possible and have a meeting with the Arizona State Transportation Board to discuss the plan this month.

ABC15 asked if that is the best option for roads described by drivers as dangerous in the meantime.

"So, we're asking them [drivers] to take that risk until we can get some more of that work done?" ABC15 asked Byres.

After some silence - we asked again, "How is that not a risk? How is that not a risk?"

"It's a risk to get on the road," Byres said. "Anytime you get in a 3,000-pound vehicle and go 70 miles an hour down the roadway, it's a risk."

"It doesn't help when roads are not maintained well enough for drivers to make their way through some of these areas. That's the bottom line," we responded. ADOT had no further response.

ABC15 will continue to check in with ADOT about the patching plan, as well as the plan for a longer-term solution.

Drivers can submit claims for damage to vehicles against the state.

ABC15 reached out to the Arizona Department of Administration which said drivers will need to fill out a Notice of Claim. Drivers can also look here for more information on filing a claim.

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.