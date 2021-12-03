ADOT focusing on one Valley freeway for their road work this weekend

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has one freeway that crews are focusing on this weekend for construction. It's the Loop 101 WB and EB in the northeast part of the Valley. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Street and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 6) for final lane striping as part of the widening project. Northbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road also closed. Expect heavy traffic, allow extra travel time, and consider alternate routes. DETOUR: Alternate routes include westbound Bell Road to northbound I-17 to reach westbound Loop 101. Local traffic north of Loop 101 can consider using northbound Seventh Street to westbound Happy Valley Road and southbound I-17 to connect with westbound Loop 101.

