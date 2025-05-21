ABC15 viewer shares concerns after numerous crashes along Sarival Road in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A stretch of Sarival Road in Surprise has been the scene of many crashes and the surrounding community is hoping to bring awareness to the problem.

This story takes place in a neighborhood near Loop 303 and Bell Road, where residents are concerned about a "dangerous curve."

An ABC15 viewer reached out to our Operation Safe Roads team saying one home near the curve has had numerous vehicles crash through their block wall and into their yard and house. Filling a gap created by a recent crash is a large piece of wood that reads "CITY OF SURPRISE, DO WE HAVE TO DIE TO FIX THE ROAD...18 AND COUNTING CRASHES."

We talked with this homeowner and took their concerns to the City of Surprise to figure out a solution to this issue that is plaguing the community. Watch the full story in the video player above.