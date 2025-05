SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting involving deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, in the area of Gary Road and Skyline Drive in San Tan Valley.

Deputies were called to a home for a "domestic disturbance."

A man in his 20s was shot and killed by a single deputy. The man's name has not been released.

No deputies were injured.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.