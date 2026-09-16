New Arizona traffic laws bring tougher distracted driving penalties

PHOENIX — Arizona drivers are facing several new rules of the road, including tougher penalties for repeat distracted driving, new consequences for illegal motorcycle lane splitting and statewide restrictions on vehicle booting.

The changes took effect Sept. 12, Arizona's general effective date for laws passed during the 2026 legislative session.

Here are some of the biggest changes drivers need to know.

Repeat distracted driving now carries a $400 fine

Arizona has prohibited drivers from physically holding or supporting a cellphone while driving since the state's hands-free law was signed in 2019. Citations under that law began in 2021.

Under HB 2109, the penalty for a second or subsequent violation is now $400, up from the previous range of $150 to $250.

The penalty for a first violation remains between $75 and $149.

The law also expands what drivers are prohibited from doing with electronic devices behind the wheel. Drivers cannot watch, record or stream video-based content, including social media or video communications, even if they are not physically holding the device.

New penalty if distracted driving causes a motorcycle crash

Motorcyclists receive an additional protection under the same law.

If a driver's violation of Arizona's distracted-driving law results in a crash involving a motorcycle, the driver is now subject to an additional $150 penalty.

The change comes as distracted driving continues to contribute to thousands of crashes on Arizona roads.

Valley motorcyclists have told the ABC15 Operation Safe Roads team for years that drivers using their phones remain a common concern.

“I see people with their phone in their hand, one hand on the steering wheel all day long,” said motorcyclist Derek O'Neil.

Illegal motorcycle lane splitting can now be reckless driving

Motorcyclists also face tougher consequences of their own.

Under HB 2941, a motorcyclist who illegally passes another vehicle while occupying the same lane or illegally rides between lanes or rows of traffic can now be found guilty of reckless driving.

A reckless-driving conviction is a Class 2 misdemeanor. A judge can also order the rider to surrender their driver's license and suspend their driving privileges for up to 90 days.

The change does not eliminate Arizona's existing lane-filtering law. Arizona still allows a rider on a two-wheeled motorcycle to move between or pass stopped vehicles when around stopped traffic.

New statewide rules for companies that boot cars

Drivers who return to a parking lot and find a boot on their vehicle also have new protections.

SB 1205 establishes statewide standards for companies booting vehicles on private property.

A booting company can generally charge between $90 and $150 to remove a boot and cannot tack on an additional fee simply because the driver pays by credit card.

The law also puts a clock on how quickly a company must respond.

Booting services are required to be able to release vehicles 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If a vehicle is released more than 30 minutes but less than 60 minutes after the driver requests its release, the booting fee must be cut in half.

If the company takes more than 60 minutes to release the vehicle, it cannot charge a booting fee.

Driver's license photos will last longer

One of the changes could mean fewer trips to update your driver's license.

Under SB 1552, Arizona increased the period between required driver's license photo updates from 12 years to 16 years.

ADOT can still require a driver to update their license during that period.

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