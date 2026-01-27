World honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day 

January 27 is being commemorated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a designation that comes from the UN General Assembly to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by allied forces.

Six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Recently, ABC15 spoke with Holocaust survivor Helga Melmed. She survived six years in concentration camps, including Auschwitz; she was there from the ages of 10 to 16, witnessing horror and history.

"I remember many things," says Helga. "I remember the gas chamber, I remember the roof with smoke coming out of the chimney, white and black, and the smell. And I remember the children being walked in there. And it makes me shiver still."

To learn more about the Holocaust, you can visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum online here.