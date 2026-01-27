Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
World honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day 

Making sure no one ever forgets the horrors of the Holocaust
Auschwitz The Death Camp Photo Essay
Markus Schreiber/AP
The main entrance at the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, with the inscription, 'Arbeit Macht Frei', which translates into English as '"Work will set you Free", Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. On Jan. 27, 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz death camp in German-occupied Poland. Auschwitz was the largest of the Germans' extermination and death camps and has become a symbol for the terror of the Holocaust. On Monday — 75 years after its liberation — hundreds of survivors from across the world will come back to visit Auschwitz for the official anniversary commemorations. In advance of that, Associated Press photographer Markus Schreiber visited the site. Using a panoramic camera with analog film, he documented the remains of the camp in a series of haunting black and white photos. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Auschwitz The Death Camp Photo Essay
January 27 is being commemorated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a designation that comes from the UN General Assembly to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by allied forces.

Six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Recently, ABC15 spoke with Holocaust survivor Helga Melmed. She survived six years in concentration camps, including Auschwitz; she was there from the ages of 10 to 16, witnessing horror and history.

"I remember many things," says Helga. "I remember the gas chamber, I remember the roof with smoke coming out of the chimney, white and black, and the smell. And I remember the children being walked in there. And it makes me shiver still."

To learn more about the Holocaust, you can visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum online here.

